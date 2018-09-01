On The Road W/ Dane Neal | Full Show 9/1/18
To start off the show today Dane was joined via phone with Duce Raymond from Sweet Baby Ray’s to talk to us about his Steak Cook Off Contest that will be taking place on September 21st. Next Dane talked with NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Contest Driver, Paul Menard, about how he will be racing in the Bojangles’ Southern 500 which takes place tomorrow, Sunday September 2nd at the Darlington Raceway and will be aired live on NBC5. Later Dane is joined in studio with General Manager of Italian Village, Joe Deininger, to talk about the Ferrari Fest that will be happening on September 9th. For more information go to Italianvillage-chicago.com . Next ‘on the road’ Dane was joined on the air with Oklahoma City Drag Drivers and stars of the Discovery Channel’s show Street Outlaws No Prep Kings , Ryan Martin and James Goad AKA Reaper to talk about their event coming up at the Route 66 Raceway in Joliet on September 7th and 8th. Last but not least Dane talked with our good friend Greg Alonzo from Speakeasy Customs about Shorty’s Freedom Tour and what to expect for that!
