× Music from The Early Sixes and Political Expert Eric Elk | Full *Though Shortened* Show [Sept 1st]

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas: We have a shortened show because of the Sox game so we welcome on 1/3 of our political round table with Eric Elk. And we are delighted to showcase music by the soulful Chicago group, The Early Sixes with singer Matt Charoenrath. See them live on Sept 10th at The Elbo Room.

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti or Andrea? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER