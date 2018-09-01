× Matt Bubala Full Show 9-1-18: Chernobyl, Bermuda Triangle, money management, Louis C.K, remembering Aretha and Senator McCain

This Labor Day weekend, The Matt Bubala Show talks with a professor from University of Missouri about his experience at Chernobyl. At 2:30, Matt talks with an oceanographer that discusses the latest theories about the Bermuda Triangle. Later on, Roger Badesch, Matt, Producer Jess Raines and listeners talk about time changes and money management. The daughter of a Real Housewives of Atlanta celebrity received a $100,000 Porsche for her 16th birthday. Throughout the show, a tribute is done to remember Aretha Franklin and Senator John McCain. The crew also talks about comedians Louis C.K. and the various stories from women discussing sexual misconduct. Is it too soon for him to be back into the spotlight? In addition, we talk about John Schnatter, the founder of Papa John’s stepping down after a controversy surrounding racial comments. Throughout the show, a tribute is done to Aretha Franklin and Senator John McCain.