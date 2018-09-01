× Hawk Harrelson is getting ready for the home stretch: “I’m gonna be emotional, there’s no doubt about it”

Legendary voice of the White Sox Ken ‘Hawk’ Harrelson joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz as he prepares for Hawk Harrelson Day at Guaranteed Rate Field, and the final month of his three-plus decade career in the booth. Hawk also shares memories of his former partner, HOFer Don Drysdale, his most memorable moments behind the mic, the excitement for the near-future for the young Sox, and much more.