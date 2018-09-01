CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 06: Television broadcaster Ken "Hawk" Harrelson chats with fans during a break between innings as the Chicago White Sox take on the Texas Rangers at U.S. Cellular Field on August 6, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. The Rangers defeated the White Sox 3-1. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Hawk Harrelson is getting ready for the home stretch: “I’m gonna be emotional, there’s no doubt about it”
CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 06: Television broadcaster Ken "Hawk" Harrelson chats with fans during a break between innings as the Chicago White Sox take on the Texas Rangers at U.S. Cellular Field on August 6, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. The Rangers defeated the White Sox 3-1. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Legendary voice of the White Sox Ken ‘Hawk’ Harrelson joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz as he prepares for Hawk Harrelson Day at Guaranteed Rate Field, and the final month of his three-plus decade career in the booth. Hawk also shares memories of his former partner, HOFer Don Drysdale, his most memorable moments behind the mic, the excitement for the near-future for the young Sox, and much more.