× Wintrust Business Lunch 8/31/18: Twitter Celebrations, Marijuana Changes in Illinois, & The Fall Entertainment Season

Driving with GPS in Chicago can be easy, unless you find yourself underground, at which it’s almost guaranteed that you will loose the signal but Andrea Hanis explained what SpotHero is doing to make it easier. Tom Gimbel told Steve Bertrand about a sticky situation one NASA Intern found herself in on Twitter (and suggested the proper way to handle), Dr. Kelly Michelson shared her perceptive on the direction of the marijuana industry in Illinois after a bill was passed allowing it as an alternative to opioids in the state, and Front Row Phyllis is ready for another great weekend of entertainment as the summer season comes to a close.