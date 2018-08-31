× The Opening Bell 8/31/18: Will Wall Street Cool Off After A Hot Summer Performance?

The summer is nearly over but that doesn’t mean the markets are stopping any time soon. Steve Grzanich sat down with Paul Nolte ( SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) recap the hot performance from Wall Street thanks a number of out performing earnings reports, and you can have your own review with Paul by emailing him at pnolte@kingsviewam.com. The week then closed out with Brian Sumers (Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com) wondering what airlines will do when consumers finally get fed up with bag fees over $25 per bag.