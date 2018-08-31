× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 08.31.18: Rate your summer, Senator Durbin, spousal preferences, Bright Side of Life

John kicks off this sunny Friday by asking you to rate your summer so far. He, Elif and Violeta all have differing criteria on that. Then, Senator Dick Durbin joins John to recount his fondest memories of Senator John McCain, including his groundbreaking decision on the Affordable Care Act. John picks back up the topic of marriage, and refers to the texts we didn’t get to earlier in the week, about your spousal preferences. Finally, we give you some fun things to do this weekend, followed by the Bright Side of Life!