Steve Cochran Full Show 08.31.18: Meat Snacks

It’s Friday! We broke down all of the important issues of the day like meat snacks from Carl Buddig and the death of the Red Delicious apple with Big O. Craig Melvin checked in from the Today Show. Dean Richards defends grilling on a gas grill. Lou Manfredini doesn’t want to buy meat from a vending machine. Looking forward to next week when Steve tastes new apples!