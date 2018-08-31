Donnie Wahlberg, Shaq and Other Big Celebrity Tippers

Posted 12:22 PM, August 31, 2018, by , Updated at 12:30PM, August 31, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 09: Former NBA basketball player Shaquille O'Neal poses with Reebok sneakers at the Reebok Classic Breakout at Philadelphia University on July 9, 2014 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Reebok)

Nick Digilio reveals some of the names on this list of big celebrity tippers.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)