Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben on Emmy Rossum Leaving ‘Shameless’: “This was a huge shocker”

Friday=TV. Bill and Harry Teinowitz (who is in for Wendy Snyder) are joined over the phone by Decider.com’s managing editor, Alexander Zalben! They talk about the death of American playwright Neil Simon, HBO’s ‘Ballers’, Emmy Rossum leaving ‘Shameless,’ John Krasinski’s new role as action hero ‘Jack Ryan,’ the recent “whitewashing” controversy surrounding actor Peter Dinklage, John Goodman’s role in the “The Conners,” and much more.



