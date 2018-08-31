× Chicago’s Fringe Festival Promotes Theater and Conversation | Full Show (Aug 30th)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas: We welcome actors from Chicago’s Fringe Festival (Anne Cauley, Larissa Martin, and Leia Squillace) to discuss upcoming productions festival happening in Jefferson Park for it’s 9th year (Happening Aug 30-Sept 3rd). Get your tickets HERE. We also welcome on comedian and co-host of ‘2 guys 1 album‘ Paul Farahvar.

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti or Andrea? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER