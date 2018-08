× Bill and Harry Teinowitz Full Show 8.31.18: Zima is back?

Bill and Harry Teinowitz (who is in for Wendy Snyder) are in the radio hot seats for today. Bill and Harry discuss the recent “whitewashing” controversy surrounding actor Peter Dinklage, parenting, TV news, the return of Zima, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.