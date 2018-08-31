× Bill and Harry Teinowitz Bonus Hour 8.31.18: Comeback snacks and things to do in September

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Harry Teinowitz (who is in for Wendy Snyder) speak on the topic of food nostalgia. They name some of their favorite discontinued snack foods that should be brought back! Then, Jerry Nunn, from Nunnontherun.com, talks about all the great things going on around Chicago in September.

