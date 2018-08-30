× Wintrust Business Lunch 8/30/18: How Google Personalizes User Search Results, “401(k) Millionaires” & The Hoover Estate

All of the technology and algorithms that are used at Google are very difficult to understand, so thankfully Steve Bertrand kicked off the show with Ian Sherr to help shed some light on what people see when they use the search engine. Bill Geiger then shared his two cents on the the next move for the 168,000 “401(k) millionaires” with Fidelity, and Dennis Rodkin told the story of a house in Glencoe that has been in the family for over 100 years.