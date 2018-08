× What Do You Do If You’re a “401(k) Millionaire”?

The new data showing that Fidelity has 168,000 “401(k) millionaires” makes Steve Bertrand(Host of the Wintrust Business Lunch) wonder what they should do next…Bill Geiger jumped on the program to explain how despite that glitzy title, it doesn’t mean they are set for retirement and he also told Steve what he thinks they could do to help ease those retirement worries.