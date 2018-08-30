× Wellness Wednesday with Dr. Kissen, Mollie Rehner, Dr. Lars Dingman and Favorite Lunchroom Snacks | Full Show (Aug 29th)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas: It’s Wellness Wednesday with Dr. Debra Kissen who joins us to discuss the tragic Madden shooting and how teens today learn to cope with these happenings. Then, Comedian Mollie Rehner jumps on air to discuss the Chicago Women’s Funny Fest and Dr. Lars Dingman makes his triumphant return to read listeners reality from the last 3 songs they’ve listened to. All this and more!

