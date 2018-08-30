Video: Mary Sandberg Boyle is “Always Hungry” at Potbelly

Posted 12:36 PM, August 30, 2018, by , Updated at 12:29PM, August 30, 2018

Mary Sandberg Boyle doesn’t like to go on lunch dates but she does like to eat lunch.  Watch as she eats he way through the Chicago Pedway!  Next stop, Potbelly. Special thanks to EP Pete Zimmerman.