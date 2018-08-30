uh-PARENT-ly Ep. 15 | Using allowance to teach kids lifelong lessons about money
Do you give your children allowance? How often and how much? If you’re anything like uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos, you’re doing it wrong. But Ron Lieber, the Your Money columnist for The New York Times and author of The Opposite of Spoiled: Raising Kids Who Are Grounded, Generous, and Smart About Money, says it’s never too late to start raising financially savvy kids.
