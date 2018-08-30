× Thought Leader Chuck Garcia: The Importance of “Instantaneous” When Managing Consumer’s Money

Technology is moving at a never before seen rate these days and from a banking perspective, that means money also moves faster than ever before. Steve Grzanich (Host of The Opening Bell) sat down with the weekly Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation as Chuck Garcia (Director of Commercial Deposits & Treasury Management at Associated Bank) touched on the pace at which technology is moving and how it’s greatly influencing the the way consumers bank.