The Opening Bell 8/30/18: 40% of American Families Struggled to Make Ends Meet in 2017
Tech was a big theme this week and it continues into the Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation with Chuck Garcia (Director of Commercial Deposits & Treasury Management at Associated Bank) to review how important it is to keep cash moving at instantaneous rate and how Steve Grzanich realized that’s changing way consumers do their banking. Stephen Zuckerman (Co-director and Sr. Fellow at The Urban Institute) shared the unnerving news that nearly 40% of nonelderly adults and their families had trouble meeting basic needs in 2017.