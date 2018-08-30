× The Mincing Rascals 08.30.18: Jason Van Dyke speaks out, the legal age to buy tobacco, Trump and McCain

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, and Eric Zorn and Kristen McQueary of the Chicago Tribune. First, the Rascals evaluate Jason Van Dyke’s first public comments, the police officer who shot and killed Laquan McDonald. Then, they debate whether or not the legal age to buy tobacco should be raised to 21 after Governor Rauner’s veto. Plus, the Rascals judge President Trump’s eulogy – or lack thereof – to Senator John McCain.

John recommends “America to Me,” a new docu-series on Starz about Oak Park and River Forest High School.

Kristen recommends Beartown by Fredrick Backman and an original cocktail recipe.

Eric recommends “16 Shots,” a podcast.

Steve recommends BBC show, “Ordeal by Innocence.”