× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 08.30.18: Drake’s “little best friend,” John McCain and Sarah Palin, free tuition at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

John checks in with Dr. Carl Backer, the surgeon who performed a heart transplant on Sofia Sanchez, otherwise known as Drake’s “little best friend.” He described the process and its success. And, John wants to know why Senator John McCain’s former running mate, Sarah Palin, was not invited to his funeral. You answer him with your theories for why. Finally, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Chancellor Robert Jones explains to John how the school will execute a free tuition policy, for incoming and current students whose parents’ income totals no more than $61,000.