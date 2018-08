× Steve Cochran Full Show 08.30.18: Working the day after a work party

It’s almost Friday and we are fresh off our radio station party so everyone was slap happy. Brad Sherwood reminisces about Bozo Buckets. Chuck Todd is disappointed in everyone over Puerto Rico. Pat Brady and Eric Adelstein round out our political hour and we talked to a paraplegic veteran for our MVPP. David Hochberg had so much fun at our party that he showed up to the studio today wearing spin shoes. Holy Cow.