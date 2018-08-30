Roe Conn Full Show (8/30/18): Steve Stone likes the energy in the Sox’ clubhouse, Michael Steele remembers Sen. McCain, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Thursday, August 30th, 2018:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley has an update on a Chicago wastewater treatment plant explosion, former head of the GOP Micheal Steele remembers the impact of Sen. John McCain, Tom Skilling forecasts a warm Labor Day weekend, White Sox guru Steve Stone looks at the surging Sox, the Top Five@5 features a rift between Dr. Phil & Piers Morgan, and Richard Roeper reviews “Operations Finale” & “Kin.”

