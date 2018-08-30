Tonight’s White Sox game can be heard on AM 1000

Photo Gallery: WGN Radio Open House

Posted 10:11 PM, August 30, 2018, by , Updated at 10:07PM, August 30, 2018

WGN Radio, along with our friends from Pepper Construction, celebrated the opening of our new studios with an open house on Wednesday, August 29, 2018. Take a look at some of the photos.

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline