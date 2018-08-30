WGN Radio, along with our friends from Pepper Construction, celebrated the opening of our new studios with an open house on Wednesday, August 29, 2018. Take a look at some of the photos.
Photo Gallery: WGN Radio Open House
-
Steve Cochran Full Show 07.13.18: Friday the 13th in Chicago
-
Steve Cochran Full Show 08.21.18: The Dave Eanet goal posts
-
Steve Cochran Full Show 08.17.18: That crazy kid’s fair
-
Steve Cochran Full Show 06.22.18: Who are you Frank Sinatra?
-
Steve Cochran Full Show 08.24.18: Is being an adult hard?
-
-
Cochran show adds Justin Kaufmann, Andrea Darlas co-hosts with Patti Vasquez
-
Steve Cochran Full Show 07.27.18: Blackhawks, Sox and Sir the Baptist
-
House Republican Jim Durkin on the legacy of John McCain: “This nation needs more John McCains.”
-
Steve Cochran Full Show 08.08.18: Stan Mikita is all things Chicago
-
Steve Cochran Full Show 07.09.18: A Very Cavallari Monday
-
-
Steve Cochran Full Show 07.24.18: Awkward wedding moments
-
Steve Cochran Full Show 07.12.18: Emmy nomination predictions and selling your junk
-
Adm. Bill Moran: “The biggest competition for people (or talent) is a good economy.”