× ‘Kin’ directors Jonathan and Josh Baker don’t want to just be the sci-fi guys

Jonathan and Josh Baker join Justin to discuss their new film “Kin.” Jonathan and Josh talk about the process of making this movie, the importance of “going with their gut” during the creation of the film, why they wanted to put their own stamp on the sci-fi genre, making the transition from advertising to feature films, how their commercial work influenced their artistic work, how they rely on each other when they are working and why it is a great time to be filmmakers.

The Download with Justin Kaufmann Podcast is easy to find. Listen on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Android device. Search for WGN Radio in the App Store or Android’s Google Play or click here for iPhone/iPad, click here for Android. Find Justin on Twitteror Facebook.