Joseph “Mojo” Morganfield & The Mannish Boyz

Joseph "Mojo" Morganfield, the youngest son of the legendary Muddy Waters, and his band "The Mannish Boyz" stopped by the Bill and Wendy show. Joseph talks about his father prolific music career, the Chicago blues scene, the release of his new EP “Mojo Risin,” and performs two songs.

"Mojo Risin," will be available on Aug. 31 on all digital outlets worldwide.

