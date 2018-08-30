× Getting Zen with Jen Z

Empowering, Motivating & Inspiring YOU to live a Happier, Healthier life!

The main objective is to offer guidance and support on questions/topics regarding lifestyle, nutrition, fitness(jiu-jitsu), wellness, stress-relief self-care and beauty. Focusing fully on the mind, body and soul. I will offer tips, tools and motivation as well as bring on guests to join the conversation and offer knowledge and expertise in areas I cannot. I will use social media as a platform to make it more audience interactive and discuss topics the audience is truly interested in.

Jen Zanotti

I have been an Esthetician and Make-up artist since 2001, owning my own business “Jen Z’s Beauty & Wellness Services”, since 2007, and recently completing my certification in nutrition. I am also a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu purple belt athlete, competitor & instructor. (I am a Pan Am/Masters Worlds Medalist, IBJJF multiple time Gold medal champ & double gold champion.) I love being able to combine my passions of beauty, wellness & jiu-jitsu all in one! My mission in life is to help EMPOWER, INSPIRE and MOTIVATE others to live a happier, healthier lifestyle. Nutrition, fitness, self-love, beauty and positive living are key areas of focus with my clients. I have a lot of experience through my own personal, professional and athletic journey, and am here to offer guidance to others to accomplish their goals. You can check out all of my beauty & wellness services and jiu-jitsu class info at jenzanotti.com. You can also keep up with me on Facebook at Jennifer Zanotti and Instagram @jzbeautyandthebeast!