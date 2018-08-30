× Drake’s “little best friend’s” heart transplant surgeon, Dr. Carl Backer: “When the heart beats on its own, there’s a sigh of relief”

Dr. Carl Backer of Lurie Children’s Hospital performed a successful heart transplant on 11-year-old Sofia Sanchez, whom Drake has claimed as his “little best friend.” Dr. Backer describes what happened to Sofia’s heart, causing her to need the new one, and how he and his colleagues replaced it.