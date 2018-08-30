Dean Richards: Will ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ dominate the box office this Labor Day weekend?

Posted 2:55 PM, August 30, 2018, by , Updated at 02:54PM, August 30, 2018

Dean Richards' last show in the Allstate Showcase Studio (Photo WGN Radio)

If you love films, then Dean is your guy! The great Dean Richards joins Bill and Wendy. They talk about the Netflix trailer “The Other Side of The Wind”,  the unfinished film by Orson Welles. Plus, WGN-TV’s Ana Belaval drops by to say hello. Dean also reviews “Operation Finale” and “Searching.”

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.