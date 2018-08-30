× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning 8.26.18 | Remembering Sen. John McCain

This week on Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning:

In honor of the passing of beloved state senator John McCain, Dean speaks with WGN TV’s Paul Lisnek and Illinois senator Dick Durbin about the war hero turned statesman and his unwavering belief in his ideals and principles.

“Elton” Jim Turano flies co-pilot throughout the show and talks about his upcoming performance in the classic play, “The Crucible”.

Plus, Dean and Jim talk about the impending closure of legendary Chicago restaurant, Sabatino’s, as well as Chicago Cut Steakhouse being named one of the most scenic restaurants in America.

