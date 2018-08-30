× Bill and Wendy Full Show 8.30.18: RBI or RBIs?

Should it be RBI or RBIs or something else? Bill and Wendy can’t seem to figure it out, so they ask WGN’s Andy Masur. They also discuss John McCain funeral, and Wendy brings up a story about a man who did something indescribable during a United flight. Joseph Mojo Morganfield, the youngest son of the legendary Muddy Waters, and his band & The Mannish Boyz drops by to talk about their new EP. And, Dean Richards reviews the top movies in the box office.

