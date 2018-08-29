× Wintrust Business Lunch 8/29/18: How To Pay for College in 2019, LGBTQ in The Business Community, & Northwestern’s “Wildfire Demo Day”

So you child is off to college, they’re all moved in, and now you have to figure out how you and your child are going to pay for it. Steve Bertrand and Terry Savage provided some input on the different ways of doing just that, also using Terry’s latest column as a helpful resource. Frank Sennett then explained to Steve why Crains decided to start an annual list of top LGBTQ Chicago business executives, and Neal Sales-Griffin is previewing Northwestern University’s Wildfire Demo Day tomorrow featuring some up and coming student startups from the schools incubator called, “The Garage“.