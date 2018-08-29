× TV ‘Spin-Off’ Trivia with Teti, Keeping It Fresh with Your Significant Other, and Chicago Historian Adam Selzer Talks Chicago ‘Haunts’ | Full Show (Aug 28th)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas: We talk TV ‘Spin-Off’s’ with our enterntainment guru, John Teti. We also play another round of TV Trivia with Teti for listener prizes. And Chicago Historian Adam Selzer comes on air to discuss his popular boat tour as well as popular haunts throughout the city of Chicago.

