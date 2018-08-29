Top Five@5 (8/28/18): Weird Al gets a star, Jay Cutler gets financial advice, and more…

Posted 9:56 AM, August 29, 2018, by

HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: "Weird Al" Yankovic" attends a ceremony honoring him with the 2,643rd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 27, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, August 28th, 2018:

Fans lineup to pay their respects in Detroit, Sen. Lindsey Graham remembers his friend Sen. John McCain on the floor of Congress, country star Luke Bryan reacts to his lates CMA award, Jay Cutler doesn’t have a plan for his future finances on Very Cavallari, and Weird Al Yankovic is honored with a star.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!