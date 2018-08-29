The Top Five@5 (8/29/18): Kanye West apologizes, Jason Van Dyke breaks his silence, and more…
The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, August 29th, 2018:
President Trump asserts that the recovery effort in Puerto Rico was a success, Jason Van Dyke breaks his silence to the Chicago Tribune ahead of his trial for the murder of Jason Van Dyke, Michael Jackson’s estate marks his 60th birthday with a remix of “Diamonds Are Invincible,” Kanye West apologizes for saying slavery was “a choice” on WGCI, and LeBron James debuts his The Shop on HBO.
[audo http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3540871/roe-and-anna-full-show-08-28-18_2018-08-28-202111.64kmono.mp3%5D
