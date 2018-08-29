× The Opening Bell 8/29/18: A Labor Union Check In Before Labor Day

Labor Day is right around the corner so Steve Grzanich thought it would be appropriate to check in on one of the reasons why the holiday exists (honoring the American organized labor movement) and discussing the state of Labor unions in Chicago with Bob Reiter (President of The Chicago Federation of Labor). Then shifting focus to this year’s school year, John Riccione (CEO of Classmate LLC and Senior at Purdue University) thought he could help his university classmates collaborate more efficiently by creating the Classmate App.