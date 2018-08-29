× Ten years after the Great Recession: What happened to retail?

It’s been 10 years since the great recession. The banking industry, and housing industry seems to have rebounded. But what happened to retail?

Dozens of big box retailers have shuttered since 2008. Many malls are struggling to fill their space. WGN’s Ryan Burrow takes a look at the past, present and future of retail.

How our tastes have changed, how retailers have adapted, and what the future holds for brick and mortar stores?

WGN’s Ryan Burrow speaks with WGN Radio host David Plier and Mark Mathews of the National Retail Federation.