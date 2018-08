× Steve Cochran Show Full Show 08.29.18: Elvis Presley telephone

Arne Duncan joined the show to talk about his new book, “How Schools Work: An Inside Account of Failure and Success”. Turns out Dean is not grilling out because of the rain. Jordan Goodman talks money. Greg Flamm brings a bumper sticker in from Steve Cochran’s AM1000 days. Roe Conn doesn’t like conflict and Swzle wants to be your next reusable straw.