Sen. Don Harmon’s explains how the the Alternatives to Opioids Act will help Illinoisans

Posted 10:03 AM, August 29, 2018, by , Updated at 10:02AM, August 29, 2018

Marijuana plants grow at Perennial Holistic Wellness Center, a not-for-profit medical marijuana dispensary in operation since 2006, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Illinois State Senator Don Harmon joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes to talk about his Alternatives to Opioids Act being signed into law. Harmon’s measure would allow opioid patients temporary access to medical cannabis.

