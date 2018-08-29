Sen. Don Harmon’s explains how the the Alternatives to Opioids Act will help Illinoisans
Illinois State Senator Don Harmon joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes to talk about his Alternatives to Opioids Act being signed into law. Harmon’s measure would allow opioid patients temporary access to medical cannabis.
