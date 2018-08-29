× Rufus Wainwright “Want One” VS. 2 Guys 1 Album

Each week, “Music Insiders” Michael Heidemann & Paul Farahvar review, dissect and discuss a new album, complete with personal opinions and journeys related to the music. Subscribe today!

On Episode #19 of 2 Guys 1 Album, hosts Mike Heidemann and Paul Farahvar tip their toe into the orchestral lullaby that came from the mind of Rufus Wainwright with his most commercially successful album (and a listener favorite) “Want One”. [Some Mature Language]

Listen To The Full Podcast Right Here And Comment Below (we read every letter)!

Like what you hear? Have a question or want to get in contact with 2 Guys 1 Album?

2guys1album@gmail.com | Twitter | Facebook | ITunes

Host – Michael Heidemann and Paul Farahvar