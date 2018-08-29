Roe Conn Full Show (8/29/18): Steve Cochran & Bill Leff play “News or Ruse,” Tom Skilling works out a math problem, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, August 29th, 2018:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on a proposal to ban horse-drawn carriages from downtown Chicago, former head of the Illinois Republican Party Pat Brady talks about his friendship with Sen. John McCain, Tom Skilling does a math problem, Fox32’s Dane Placko talks about his sit-down interview with Jason Van Dyke, and the Top Five@5 features LeBron James’ talking about his relationship with “white people.” Then on the stream, Bill Leff, Steve Cochran, and Tom Jahnke from Builder Supply Outlet stop by to talk about the WGN Open House party. Bill & Steve stay around to play News or Ruse.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!