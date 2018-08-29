Roe Conn Full Show (8/28/18): State Sen. Harmon his new medical marijuana law, Rep. Kinzinger on N. Korea, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, August 29th, 2018:
Rep. Adam Kinzinger reacts to news that North Korea is not making good on a pledge to denuclearize, CNET executive editor Roger Cheng tries to explain President Trump’s complaint about Google filters search results, Tom Skilling has a wet forecast in store for Chicago, the Top Five@5 features Weird Al Yankovic getting a star on the Walk of Fame, Illinois State Senator Don Harmon discusses his legislation to allow residents to use medical marijuana as an alternative to opioids, and the mysterious of Violeta’s nightlife are explored.
