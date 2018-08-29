× New Musical Theatre project for Young People by Aaron Davidson and Chicago Public Library Sandburg Awards with former Pres/CEO of Chicago Public Library Foundation Rhona Frazin

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with actor/composer/musician Aaron Davidson to discuss the development of his new musical theater project for young people called “Watercolors.” A young talented artist, Davidson is seeking assistance thru a Indiegogo.com campaign to help get this new exciting project developed. Aaron shares the show’s plot and some of the musical numbers with listeners. Then, recently retired Chicago Public Library Foundation President and CEO Rhona Frazin reflects back on her years with the Library foundation and shares some of the many wonderful resources available to the public, plus details are given for the upcoming Carl Sandburg Literary Awards to be held on October 9th at UIC Forum honoring great writers Judy Blume, Neil DeGrasse Tyson and Erika Sanchez plus a host of others who will join in at the dinner tables. An exciting event. Check out this week’s podcast!