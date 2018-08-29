Nathaniel Pendleton Sr. and Cleopatra Cowley, parents of Hadiya Pendleton, stand as the jury leaves the courtroom after they handed down a guilty verdict in the Micheail Ward case during the trial for the fatal shooting of Hadiya Pendleton at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. The jury found Ward guilty of first-degree murder in the death of the 15-year-old high school honor student who had just returned to Chicago from performing at President Barack Obama's second inauguration in 2013. (Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)
Nathaniel Pendleton and Cleopatra Cowley: “The decision that they made just happened to get my daughter killed”
Nathaniel Pendleton Sr. and Cleopatra Cowley, parents of Hadiya Pendleton, stand as the jury leaves the courtroom after they handed down a guilty verdict in the Micheail Ward case during the trial for the fatal shooting of Hadiya Pendleton at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. The jury found Ward guilty of first-degree murder in the death of the 15-year-old high school honor student who had just returned to Chicago from performing at President Barack Obama's second inauguration in 2013. (Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)
Nathaniel Pendleton and Cleopatra Cowley are the parents of Hadiya Pendleton, whose shooter’s trial finally reached a guilty verdict last week; her parents feel that justice has finally been served. They share some of their remaining emotions and confusions even after the verdict.