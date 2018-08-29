× Movie Pass Update, Disney Streaming Service & Streaming Program Previews

Editor in Chief of Exstreamist, Rob Toledo, gives the latest updates on Movie Pass and recaps what has been happening with the company in the last few months. Mason thinks it’s time to abandon ship and join AMC A-List instead. Disney’s Streaming Service is discussed. With Disney’s new streaming service would other streaming providers be able to compete? VRV a new streaming service for animation, tech, and NickSplat is part of this service. It shows all 90 cartoons that was on Nickelodeon. Netflix is signing people to multi-year contracts and Rob speculates why. Rob also discusses what programs to watch out for on your favorite streaming service this month.

For your latest streaming reviews visit: Exstreamist.com

Like Exstreamist on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Exstreamist

Follow Exstreamist on Twitter at: Twitter.com/ExstreamistNews

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine