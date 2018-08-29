× LaGrange Developer is Working To Help College Students Collaborate Better

Meeting new classmates, working with professors, and doing well in class can be a tall order for a college student, so a La Grange based Senior at Purdue University decided to help create a solution by designing an app and help students collaborate efficiently. Steve Grzanich (Host of The Opening Bell) sat down with John Riccione (CEO of Classmate) to talk about the inspiration behind the app, how Purdue University has been a valuable partner and where he plans on going next with the app.