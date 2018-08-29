× Bill and Wendy Full Show 8.29.18: Teens will never understand

Happy rainy Wednesday! Bill and Wendy discuss White Castle’s new threesome ad, things today’s teens will never understand, the closing of Sabatino’s, and much more. Plus, Dr. John Duffy, clinical psychologist, joins the show to talk about how to deal with grief and loss.

