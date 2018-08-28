Wintrust Business Lunch 8/28/18: Chicago Is On The Up, Sales For Startups is Hard, & Practice Making Mistakes

The markets are as happy as can be today with new highs in sight and Jon Najarian explained to Steve Bertrand why the market is reacting in the green. Deborah Kearns then shared the encouraging news about the growth of Illinois sharing the results of a recent Bankrate study, Jeff Resset is partnering VentureSCALE with 1871 to help startups sell their new companies to a market, and Kelly Leonard reiterated the importance of making mistakes with his latest “Getting To Yes And…” guest.

 

 