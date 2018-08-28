× Using Machine Learning To Help Veterans Find Civilian Jobs

Employing military veterans into civilian jobs has been a challenge for years, but Google has created a search tool that helps veterans translate basic military codes into listed experiences employers are looking for. Joy Xi (Google Project Lead) talked with Steve Grzanich (Host of The Opening Bell) to help shed some light on the how google is helping to lower the statistic of 44% of veterans leave their first post-military job within a year.